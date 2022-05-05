 
Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'

Celia Walden, wife of outspoken Tv presenter Piers Morgan, has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal drama in her latest column. 

Walden has warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to back off Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as they "cannot afford another misstep" on what the commentator branded a "warpath".

Writing an Op-Ed for the Telegraph,  Walden referred to Tina Brown’s new book, The Palace Papers, in which a source claimed: “Harry can’t stand Camilla – he doesn’t want Camilla to be Queen.” 

She speculates that as the Duchess of Cornwall celebrates her 75th birthday in July, instead of being met with an “outpouring of admiration and affection”, she is wondering if the Duke will “toe the line” in his upcoming memoir. 

Morgan's wife continued by suggesting that it might even be necessary for the Duke to contact his publishers and remove certain sections, saying: “There is still time to make that call to your [Harry's] editor – and a few crucial cuts. Because right now, the Sussexes can’t afford another misstep.” 

Celia Walden's comments come in the wake of Netflix's revenue dropping which coincided with Meghan Markle's earmarked Pearl series being axed, saying: “Given they bypassed both Apple and Disney in favour of Netflix, it’s hard to avoid the irony. Ditching the blame game would be a good place to start.”  

