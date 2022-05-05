 
Thursday May 05 2022
Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’

Thursday May 05, 2022

Prince William reportedly finds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘nerve’ to just “waltz back in after all their damage” very “nauseating.”

An inside source close to Closer magazine issued this claim only recently.

They were quoted saying, “William finds it nauseating that Harry and Meghan seem to think they can waltz back after all the damage they’ve caused.”

“As far as William is concerned, he has no desire to play happy families with Harry and Meghan when it suits them. He has seen first-hand the chaos they have caused.”

“Both he and Kate have a strong sense of what is right, and as far as they’re concerned, it takes more than a fleeting visit to undo all of the pain and heartache they have caused, which they are yet to publicly apologise for.”

