 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise’s epic helicopter entry at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere sets internet on fire

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Tom Cruise’s epic helicopter entry at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere sets internet on fire
Tom Cruise’s epic helicopter entry at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere sets internet on fire 

Hollywood star Tom Cruise sets hearts racing as he arrived at the star-studded premiere of his highly-anticipated film Top Gun: Maverick via helicopter.

Cruise, who is set to return to screens as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell from the 1986 drama, made the epic entrance in a USS Midway helicopter, which he flew himself, before walking onto the red carpet in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday.

The Mission Impossible star was all smiles as he waved to a massive crowd of diehard fans, who recorded him stepping out of the chopper, which read: 'Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick.'

The 59-year-old actor, who is famous for performing his own stunts in films, looked dapper as ever in a black tuxedo and a grey tie as he walked the star-studded event and later posed alongside his film co-stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and more.

Take a look.

Tom Cruise’s epic helicopter entry at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere sets internet on fire
Tom Cruise’s epic helicopter entry at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere sets internet on fire
Tom Cruise’s epic helicopter entry at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere sets internet on fire

Others in the film include Connelly, 51, who will play the love interest of Tom's character. Val Kilmer also reprises his role from the first film, returning as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky. Top Gun: Maverick is all set to release in theatres on May 27, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

A$AP Rocky proposes to Rihanna in new music video ‘D.M.B’

A$AP Rocky proposes to Rihanna in new music video ‘D.M.B’
Got7’s Jackson Wang recalls his parents thought he would be kidnapped if he pursued music

Got7’s Jackson Wang recalls his parents thought he would be kidnapped if he pursued music
Khloe Kardashian reunites with 'cheater' Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reunites with 'cheater' Tristan Thompson

Queen expected to have overload of 'problems' ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen expected to have overload of 'problems' ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder
Penelope could not embrace Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Penelope could not embrace Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’
Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’

Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’
Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’

Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’
‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’

‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Latest

view all