 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner poses with shirtless Travis Scott in scene-stealing sunset: Photos

By
Web Desk

Friday May 06, 2022

Kylie Jenner poses with shirtless Travis Scott in scene-stealing sunset: Photos
Kylie Jenner poses with shirtless Travis Scott in scene-stealing sunset: Photos

Kylie Jenner is packing on the PDA with beau Travis Scott in her latest social media update.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-two shared breathtaking photos with the rapper as the duo embraced each other before the sunset.

Kylie Jenner poses with shirtless Travis Scott in scene-stealing sunset: Photos

Kylie, who had donned a white knee-length outfit, displayed her curves as she wrapped her arms around a shirtless Travis.

Kylie Jenner poses with shirtless Travis Scott in scene-stealing sunset: Photos

In another photo, Kylie posed for solo snaps. 

"Love like a sunset," the 24-year-old captioned the photos as she walked alongside the beach.

"Dream Girlll," praised one fan while another dubbed her photos 'wonderful.'

Take a look:

Kylie Jenner poses with shirtless Travis Scott in scene-stealing sunset: Photos


More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination

Beyoncé lands first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination
Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo

Queen lets bygones be bygones, wishes Meghan son Archie on birthday: Photo
Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert

Prince Charles, Prince William will 'divide' monarchy after Queen's death: expert
Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges

Dave Chappelle’s attacker hit by new charges
Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry

Meghan wanted to be 'global humanitarian Princess', did not want to 'snatch' Harry
Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'

Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'
Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says

Johnny Depp’s counsel ‘turning from prosecutor to persecutor,’ Amber Heard’s lawyer says
Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'

Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'
Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancé shares realities behind life with Johnny Depp
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source
Johnny Depp threatened to kill Amber Heard ‘during a pounding’?

Johnny Depp threatened to kill Amber Heard ‘during a pounding’?
Queen 'natural disappointment' unveiled as Archie turns 3 in US

Queen 'natural disappointment' unveiled as Archie turns 3 in US

Latest

view all