Friday May 06 2022
Meghan stole Kate 'headlines', took her air time in tense 'power struggle'

Friday May 06, 2022

Meghan Markle conveniently stole Kate Middleton's thunder during their first joint appearance in 2018.

Afeter being announced the fourth parton of the Royal Foundation, the Duchess of Sussex took the limelight from Kate with her 'women empowerment' speech.

Royal commentator Christine Ross reveals that the project was instead Kate's braindchild.

Speaking on Us Weekly's Royally Us, Ms Ross said: "Kate had really spearheaded that project, it was really her brainchild from her experiences and her work.

"Especially very personal experiences with her brother James who suffered from clinical depression.

"Meghan gave some remarks and sort of shifted the narrative.

"I don't want to say stole in an aggressive sense but stole the soundbite.

"The headlines were then about Meghan speaking out about women's empowerment when headlines needed to be about Kate's mental health project.

"It was an interesting introduction into the power struggle and the really complicated dynamic between the four of them and then we never saw the four of them together again."

Royal biographer Tina Brown further talked about Meghan taking the majority of the air time.

She said: "With blithe proprietorship, she deployed an issue that was not even on the foundation’s docket—women’s empowerment, then at its fervid height with the acceleration of the #MeToo movement.

"Women don’t need to find a voice. They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it,' Meghan quotably exhorted as Harry looked on with awe and his brother and Kate stood by with expressionless irritation."

