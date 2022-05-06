Princess Eugenie called 'tone deaf' for human trafficking podcast amid Andrew shame

Princess Eugenie is branded tone-deaf for ignoring sexual assault close to home.



Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer has pointed out how the Princess remained silent when her own father, Prince Andrew, was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.



Eugenie along with her best friend, is all set to launch a podcast on slavery and human trafficking.

He told The Daily Express' Royal Roundup: "They are a family, they all attended the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service for example where the Queen decided to put Andrew front and centre and escort her into the Abbey.

"I just feel where it's very difficult for members of the Royal Family whether they are full-time like the Cambridges or non-working members like Eugenie.

"It's very difficult for them to mention these topics when it's so close to home.

"I just feel they have to acknowledge it in some way."

Presenter Pandora Forsyth asked: "Do you not think it's slightly tone-deaf then on Princess Eugenie's part?"

Mr Palmer continued: "I do. I tried to contact her and the charity to ask about it and there was just no response at all.

"They just completely blanked it and I don't see who they can go on like that."