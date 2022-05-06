 
Friday May 06 2022
Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary

Friday May 06, 2022

Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary
Robert Downey Jr pays tribute to late assistant Jimmy Rich on 1st death anniversary

Robert Downey Jr remembered his late personal assistant Jimmy Rich on his first death anniversary with heartfelt throwback images.

The 57-year-old star dropped several selfies with Rich and some video clips with his 52 million followers.

“For the 1 year anniversary of Jimmy Rich’s cosmic mic drop, I felt the need to share a glimpse into his lightning wit, huge heart, and at times, profound simplicity,” the actor captioned the post.

Rich described his job in one of the videos, saying, "My drive and my ambition, determination and all that stuff is simply to be service to others.”

“One right-hand man is kind of like your handle. So, what’s the job description? Honestly, there’s no job description,” he added.

In the next video, Rich was asked “What makes Jimmy ‘Jimmy’?” to which he responded that it is a "unique combination."

The Wind River star Jeremy Renner also commented on the post, “Always loved and always will be missed. Love you sweet Jimmy.”

Rich started working with the Iron Man actor in 2003 with his film The Singing Detective. They later worked together in more than 20 projects including all of Downey’s Marvel films, as per Rich’s IMDb page.

He died in a fatal car crash last year in May.

