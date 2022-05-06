Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures

 
entertainment
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is known for throwing lavish parties.

The supermodel has, once again, taken the internet by storm as she shared glimpses from her youngest son Psalm's third birthday bash, held on Thursday.

The SKIMS founder’s youngest baby, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West will turn 3 on May 9.

However, Kim kicked off the celebrations a little early by organizing an extravagant Hulk-themed bash on May 5, which included massive balloon displays and an ‘incredible’ cake.

Kim’s friends and family members attended the birthday bash in her $60m Calabasas estate. While guests enjoyed the fun-filled party, many young partygoers had their best time at a slime-making station.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, The Kardashians star, 41, gave her fans a detailed look inside the celebrations, showing off her hallway that had been decorated with hundreds of green balloons of varying sizes.

Psalm celebrated his big day with his siblings North West - eight, Chicago - four, and Saint - six, as well as his cousins True - four, Penelope – nine, and Dream - five.

