Friday May 06 2022
Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews

Friday May 06, 2022

Miley Cyrus has ‘had enough’ with her ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson who she broke up with in 2020 after dating for almost a year.

However, the Pretty Brown Eyes singer is still talking about Cyrus in interviews which is making her wonder if he was using her for fame the whole time when they were together, as per a source.

Recently, Simpson talked about his split with the Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer two years after their breakup on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, saying, “It was a mutual decision between us knowing we were going in different directions in our life,”

Now an insider close to Cyrus told OK! Magazine, “It’s obvious to Miley that he’s just trying to get attention.”

“It’s not so much what Cody says that bothers her, but the fact it’s been two years, and he’s still finding ways to talk about her,” the source added.

The source said that a lot of people warned Cyrus after she started dating Simpson that he is just trying to get fame which she did not believe then, adding, “Now this is making her wonder if he was just using her the whole time.”

The 29-year-old singer, who is currently dating Maxx Morando, “has very much moved on, and she wishes Cody would too,” the source stated.

“She’s been respectful and hasn’t called him out for trying to get clout from her, but she’s had enough,” the insider concluded.


