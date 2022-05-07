 
In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'

Decades after studying the skies above the Canary Islands for his PhD in astrophysics, Queen guitarist Brian May has returned to film his Spanish singing debut "Otro Lugar", a translated version of his old song "Another World".

The 74-year-old music star travelled to Tenerife, La Palma and El Hierro to record his new music video as part of a remastered version of his 1998 solo album also called "Another World".

The new album features two versions of the song - in English and in Spanish - with a video for the Spanish version released on Friday.

"It's magical up there. You're above the clouds the whole time," May told Reuters of Tenerife's Teide Observatory, which he first visited in 1970 while studying for his PhD.

"They call it the sea of clouds... And to me, it's the closest to heaven I can ever be."May worked with a friend to translate the song, his first entirely in Spanish. He described it as romantic and "about trying to reach a place where the world is better run."

"We shot both versions... and the Spanish version came out much better," May said. "It flowed from me very easily."

May, who shot to global fame with Queen, said he re-released "Another World", his second solo album, to reach new audiences. He re-issued his 1992 debut solo album "Back to the Light" last year.

