Victoria Beckham shows off her fit figure in head-to-toe black ensemble

Former Spice girl Victoria Beckham, who is also loved for her fashion sense, dropped jaws as she debuted another sleek all-black outfit.

David Beckham's sweetheart left fans awestruck as she took to Instagram to share two mirror selfies with her 29.9 million followers, showcasing a head-to-toe black ensemble from her eponymous label.



Featuring a high neck, long sleeve top and split-front black leggings, the outfit added another incredible look to Victoria's repertoire.



The mother-of-four teamed the leggings from her clothing line VB Body with some classy black high-heels, adding a touch of sass to the low-key look. She wore her brunette hair up in a bun, letting two bangs shape her face.



The renowned fashion designer opted for a camera-ready beauty look, consisting of winged eyeliner, a gentle bronzer, a dewy complexion and a rose pink lip.



Fans couldn't help but gush over the Victoria's style. "You look amazing," one follower commented, while another said: "All black everything always!" with a black love heart emoji. A third agreed, penning: "Looking fantastic as always, and a fourth added: "So beautiful."