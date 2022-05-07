 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could appear on Buckingham Palace balcony despite ban

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could still appear on Buckingham Palace balcony alongside other royals for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, despite the Queen's decision to ban the couple from doing so.

A media outlet, citing royal sources, claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could make an appearance at the celebrations alongside other senior royals, possibly even as part of a second balcony appearance. 

A Palace source told express.co.uk: "Other family members will be invited to events. We've always made that clear and they are likely to be public events."

It was revealed that the 96-year-old is limiting the balcony appearance after the special Platinum Jubilee event to working royals only.

Last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise visit to the monarch before attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

