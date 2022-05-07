Johnny Depp and Amber Heard make a brief eye contact at heated moment in trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp nearly run into each other in court as the court took a break shortly after her testimony on an alleged sexual assault by Depp.

The Aquaman actress, 36, is being sued by her ex-husband Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.



Court security stopped Depp from walking out of the courtroom at the break, allowing Heard to leave the witness stand and head back to her legal team on the other side of the room.



The former married couple appeared to make brief eye contact. The moment came not long after Heard gave harrowing testimony, claiming that Depp sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle.

Amber Heard had previously admitted that she fell “head over heels in love” with Depp while describing an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with the actor. However, her testimony took a darker turn as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her, his jealousy, and his drug and alcohol use.