Saturday May 07 2022
Johnny Depp's legal team accuses Amber Heard of giving 'performance of her life' in trial

Johnny Depp's legal team accused Amber Heard of giving “the performance of her life” as she broke down in tears while claiming her ex-husband was violent and sexually abusive.

The Aquaman actress, 36, took the stand to testify this week in the libel case against her by ex-husband, accusing Johnny Depp was violent and sexually abusive.

The Hollywood star shared harrowing testimony with the court of her life with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation following her Washington Post op-ed about experiencing domestic violence, and while she didn't name the alleged perpetrator, the actor launched a $50m libel lawsuit against her, claiming the article damaged his career and prevented him from getting roles.

Amber Heard was in tears as she claimed Johnny Depp 'sexually assaulted her with bottle.' The actress also alleged that Johnny “threw” cans and bottles of beer at her at their rented Australia home whilst he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5. Johnny Depp denies ever sexually or physically assaulting Amber.

Following Amber’s testimony, a spokesman for the actor told The Mirror: “As [his] counsel predicted in their opening statements last month Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination.

"While Ms Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.

"His truth – the truth – is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.

"The upcoming cross-examination from Depp’s team will be most telling and will highlight the many fallacies Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony."

In response to Johnny’s team’s statement, a spokesman for Amber told the publication: “As evidenced by the statement released, Mr Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor."

