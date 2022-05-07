 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
Steve Harvey says he ‘lost a lot of respect’ for Will Smith after Oscars slapgate

Will Smith’s shocking slap during the 2022 Oscars event, has left a mark on Hollywood.

Recently popular comedian and television host Steve Harvey has shared his thoughts on the shocking Academy Awards incident.

According to hotnewhiphop.com, Harvey, 65, recently spoke at Georgia State University where he shed light on several issues including Smith and Rock's feud. "I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity," said the TV host.

He further added, "On a scale of one to 10, I’m like a two. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on. You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. Do you slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am."

Harvey even asserted that Smith pulled a ‘punk move’ before saying that he ‘lost a lot of respect’ for the Oscar-winning actor.

Following the incident, the Academy officially banned the King Richard actor for 10 years from the premier awards show and other events of the Academy.

The Bad Boys actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after he made fun of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. 

