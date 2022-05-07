Queen's Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with a 'top-secret project'

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a "top-secret project" created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda, according to a media report.



The English composer has reportedly asked the ‘Hamilton’ creator to work with him on a “once in a lifetime project” to celebrate the seventieth year of the Queen’s reign.

The show, hailed as a “musical extravaganza”, will be unveiled at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday, May 15.

No official details of the performance have been made public, but sources, according to media outlet, described the exhibition as an appropriate tribute to the 96-year-old monarch.



The crew and performers for the spectacle have been “sworn to secrecy”, The Mirror reported.

But sources aware of the production said it would be “a fitting tribute to the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne”. It will be recorded next weekend and showcased on ITV as the first televised event for the Queen’s Jubilee.

It comes day-after the Queen banned Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Andrew from Palace balcony at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The royal balcony snub means only working members of the Royal Family will wave to crowds on The Mall.

The trio had been expected to join Her Majesty for the traditional Trooping the Colour RAF flypast - but "after careful consideration" they will now be publicly excluded.



There had been doubt over whether Harry and Meghan would even come to the UK for the festivities next month - but minutes after the monarch's announcement they confirmed they would fly in. In their first visit as a family of four, they said they were "excited" to bring Archie, three, and baby Lilibet to the UK.

It means the Queen, Prince Charles and other senior royals will finally meet Lilibet face-to-face for the first time.