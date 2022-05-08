 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
Amber Heard breaks silence over ‘loneliness’ after Johnny Depp’s assaults

Amber Heard weighs in on the alleged assault she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actor made this allegation during her court testimony in Fairfax, Virginia.

There, she began by talking about the alleged assault she suffered at the hands of Johnny Depp.

For those unversed, it occurred while Heard was recounting an incident of alleged sexual assault, where she was subjected to a cavity search by Depp, who was looking for his drugs.

At the time she was quoted saying, “I remember seeing my friends by the pool thinking they were just having a great time, and no one knew.”

“I felt so lonely. No one knows; everyone is just having a good time, you know? Like, normal stuff. So I just smiled, made a joke about how trashed the trailer go.”


