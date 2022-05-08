Victoria Beckham shares sweet family snaps to wish Happy Mother’s Day

Victoria Beckham shared adorable throwback snaps on Sunday to wish 'Happy Mother’s Day to all those celebrating'.

Mother's Day is being celebrated in the United States and other parts of the world on Sunday, May 8, which is different to the United Kingdom, where they already celebrated it back on March 27.



The Spice Girl, 48, uploaded slew of pictures with husband David Beckham and four kids to mark the occasion.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share throwback family photos from 2018 Vogue shoot.

David Beckam's sweetheart captioned the photos: "Happy Mother’s Day to all those celebrating! A throwback to our 2018."

In the first photo, Victoria is seen with her four children and a puppy, while the second sees them enjoying the boating.

In one of the pictures, Beckham left fans swooning over adorable bond with her daughter Harper as the little girl is seen trimming her mom's hair.



The Beckhams have been married for nearly 22 years and share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Victoria Beckham's post garnered massive likes and hearts from her fans and followers, who rushed to the comments section and showered love and praise to the worlds much-adored celebrity family.