Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa all hearts for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Monday May 09 2022
Monday May 09, 2022

Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and many other celebrities were all hearts for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when the singer shared a throwback video alongside her boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, the "On The Floor" singer posted the video with caption, "Mother's Day to all the mommy's out there."

More than one million people liked the video within a few hours after Jennifer Lopez shared it on the Facebook-owmed app.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer", have recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

