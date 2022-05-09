 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian calls mom Kris Jenner ‘Queen of the world’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Khloe Kardashian calls mom Kris Jenner ‘Queen of the world’
Khloe Kardashian calls mom Kris Jenner ‘Queen of the world’

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a heartfelt note for mom Kris Jenner on Mother’s Day, calling her the ‘Queen of the world.’

Sharing adorable photos with mom on Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “With all my heart I love you. With all my soul I need you. Happy Mother’s Day to the Queen of the world (in my eyes).”

“Thank you for everything you have done for us. Thank you for being our teacher, protector, guiding light, mentor, best friend, magical mommy…. The list is endless. You are pure perfection and I can’t imagine a second without you. I love you mommy!! Happy Mother’s Day,” she concluded.

Commenting on the post, Kris Jenner said “I love you more than you can ever imagine” followed by numerous heart emojis.

More From Entertainment:

Claims of Amber Heard copying her testimony against Johnny Depp from film debunked

Claims of Amber Heard copying her testimony against Johnny Depp from film debunked
BTS to not attend BBMAs 2022 for THIS reason

BTS to not attend BBMAs 2022 for THIS reason
Kylie Jenner comes under fire over newborn son snub in Mother’s Day tribute to daughter

Kylie Jenner comes under fire over newborn son snub in Mother’s Day tribute to daughter
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry UK visit: Real reason disclosed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry UK visit: Real reason disclosed
Nick Jonas shares a special wish for ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shares a special wish for ‘incredible’ wife Priyanka Chopra
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry’s decision to visit UK

Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry’s decision to visit UK
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first glimpse of their baby

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first glimpse of their baby
Harry and Meghan coming to UK to get more money from Netflix, says expert

Harry and Meghan coming to UK to get more money from Netflix, says expert

Prince William's Earthshot Prize wins BAFTA award

Prince William's Earthshot Prize wins BAFTA award

Doctor Strange reaffirms box office dominance of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe

Doctor Strange reaffirms box office dominance of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe
Irish rock group U2 performs in Ukraine amid war

Irish rock group U2 performs in Ukraine amid war

British actor Dennis Waterman dies at 74

British actor Dennis Waterman dies at 74

Latest

view all