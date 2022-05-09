 
entertainment
Claims of Amber Heard copying her testimony against Johnny Depp from film debunked

Claims of Amber Heard copying her testimony against Johnny Depp from film debunked

Amber Heard’s May 6 testimony against Johnny Depp sparked claims on social media that the Aquaman star her statement in court were ‘copied verbatim’ from the movie The Talented Mr Ripley.

However, several outlets took the charge to carry out a fact-checking analysis of the accusation to find out that while Heard’s testimony appeared similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s dialogues in the 1999 film, her statements were not actually copied.

International fact-checking site Snopes and news magazine Newsweek reported, “The rumour that Amber Heard quoted the movie The Talented Mr Ripley in her testimony is false, those phrases were not spoken during her testimony,”

Snopes explained, “The meme says the quote came from Heard’s ‘opening statement’. This is an odd claim, however, in that, it was Heard’s lawyer, not Heard herself, who made an opening statement on her behalf.”

The outlets also shared that no video evidence to back the claims that Heard said that phrase was found. 

