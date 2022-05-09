 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
Sam Asghari enthrals fans with big announcement about his wedding with Britney Spears

Monday May 09, 2022

Britney Spears fiancé Sam Asghari made a big announcement on Sunday as he revealed that the date for his wedding with the Toxic singer has been set.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old celebrated Mother’s Day as he revealed the big news, however, he did not announce the exact date.

Sharing a picture in which the Princess of Pop flaunts her massive sparkly diamond while locking lips with the love of her life, Asghari wrote, "Our lives has been a real life fairy tale. Happy Mother's Day to you my soon to be queen.”

"Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after," he added.

Earlier, the 40-year-old singer gave a glimpse of her wedding veil along with a newest addition in her family to her 41 million followers.

She captioned the post, “Introducing Wendy!!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls and yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!”


Spears, who was previously married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline, met Asghari on the set of her song Slumber Party music video in 2016.

The couple got engaged in 2021 and announced that they are expecting their first child together last month.


