Chris Rock takes a dig at Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘I got my hearing back’

Chris Rock took the stage of his stand-up comedy gig and didn’t forget to take a dig at Will Smith who smacked the comedian on the stage of the prestigious award ceremony.



The 57-year-old comedian addressed getting struck across the face by the King Richard star for comparing Jada Pinkett Smith to GI Jane.

During his performance at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Rock told the audience, “I am good. I got my hearing back. It wasn't as bad as it looked."

Rock also appeared to slam Smith with his joke toward the end of his gig. "People who say that words are hurtful have never been punched in the face," he told the crowd.

During his Fantasy Springs Resort Casino show, Rock appeared to tease the crowd that he won’t be addressing the infamous altercation until he ‘gets paid.’

"I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid," he said.