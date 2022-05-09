BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners: ‘Time’, ‘Help’ and Big Zuu won big 

Monday May 09, 2022
The glamorous ceremony of the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards hit the floors on Sunday night at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
The star-studded affair was hosted by renowned comedian and actor Richard Ayoade. BBC’s prison drama Time, Big Zuu's Big Eats and COVID drama Help bagged the biggest titles of the night.
Below is the full list of winners from the ceremony.
Leading actress
Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4
Leading actor
Sean Bean, Time - BBC One
Supporting actress
Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4
Supporting actor
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic
Entertainment performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Male performance in a comedy programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
Female performance in a comedy programme
Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
Drama series
In My Skin - BBC Three
Single drama
Together - BBC Two
Mini-series
Time - BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
Coronation Street - ITV
International
The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime
Entertainment programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
Comedy entertainment programme
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
Scripted comedy
Motherland - BBC Two
Features
Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Daytime
The Chase - ITV
Must-see moment
Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One
Current affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) - ITV
Single documentary
My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years In Afghanistan - ITV
Factual series
Uprising - BBC One
Reality and constructed factual
Gogglebox - Channel 4
Specialist factual
The Missing Children - ITV
News coverage
ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol - ITV
Live event
The Earthshot Prize 2021 - BBC One
Short-form programme
Our Land - Together TV
Sport
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports