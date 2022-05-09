BAFTA TV Awards 2022 winners: ‘Time’, ‘Help’ and Big Zuu won big

The glamorous ceremony of the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards hit the floors on Sunday night at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The star-studded affair was hosted by renowned comedian and actor Richard Ayoade. BBC’s prison drama Time, Big Zuu's Big Eats and COVID drama Help bagged the biggest titles of the night.

Below is the full list of winners from the ceremony.

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4





Leading actor

Sean Bean, Time - BBC One





Supporting actress

Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4





Supporting actor

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic





Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave





Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4





Female performance in a comedy programme

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two





Drama series

In My Skin - BBC Three





Single drama

Together - BBC Two





Mini-series

Time - BBC One





Soap and continuing drama

Coronation Street - ITV





International

The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime





Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV





Comedy entertainment programme

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4





Scripted comedy

Motherland - BBC Two





Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave





Daytime

The Chase - ITV





Must-see moment

Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One





Current affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) - ITV





Single documentary

My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years In Afghanistan - ITV





Factual series

Uprising - BBC One





Reality and constructed factual

Gogglebox - Channel 4





Specialist factual

The Missing Children - ITV





News coverage

ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol - ITV





Live event

The Earthshot Prize 2021 - BBC One





Short-form programme

Our Land - Together TV





Sport

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports