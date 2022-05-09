Jennifer Lopez shares perfect Bennifer throwback video

Jennifer Lopez just posted the perfect Bennifer throwback video in honour of Mother's Day in the US on Sunday (May 8).

Lopez took to Instagram to wish all the mums out there a happy Mother's Day – and she used an old clip with Ben Affleck to do it.



In the clip from 2003, Ben and Lopez were caught on the jumbotron while enjoying a basketball game.



The two can be seen waving to the camera and wishing their moms a happy Mother's Day. Lopez kept the part of the video where the announcer called them “Hollywood's hottest couple.”

Ben Affleck rocked a green t-shirt with long white sleeves while Lopez donned an open white blouse. Lopez captioned the photo, 'Happy Mother's Day to all the mommy's out there!!! [pink hearts emoji].'



Affleck and Lopez began dating in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of their critically panned film Gigli (2001). While Affleck proposed in 2002, the couple never made it down the aisle and eventually split in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially rekindled their relationship in 2021 and are giving the whole wedding thing another try.