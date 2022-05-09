Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for choosing 'wrong timing' to introduce Lilibet to Queen

Royal author Angela Levin has criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to bring their children - Archie and Lilibet - with them to the UK at Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose the "wrong timing" to introduce Lilibet to the Queen, according to the royal expert.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Angela Levin said that the Sussexes chose the "wrong timing" to introduce Lilibet to her namesake and great-grandmother the Queen.



Meanwhile, the program's host Stephen Dixon suggested that the arrival of the children could be a "good ice-breaker" between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family.

The parents-of-two are excited to bring their children, 3-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet to the UK. However, Ms Levin suggested that the couple should have chosen a better time to introduce Lilibet to the Queen for the first time.



She responded to the announcement on GB News: "I think it is wrong for them to bring their small children over at this time. The Queen is going to be very heavily in demand. There is a lot she has to do during that weekend."

She continued: "It will be hard for her because she doesn't have the energy nor the mobility.

"To have small children, who don't know her, coming around for tea is another burden on her. They could have come any time before now, and done it quietly and nicely, and that would have been a very special and intimate family event.

"But with so much going on during the Jubilee, it is just the wrong time. In my view, it's another chance to make more money out of Netflix," according to royal biographer Angela Levin.