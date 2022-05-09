 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s secret to dealing with her anxiety revealed

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has long suffered with anxiety, and according to her own testimony, the Duchess of Sussex found comfort with a healing wellness practice that helped her relieve her anxious kicks.

According to Hello magazine, Meghan’s favourite way to deal with her anxiety is acupuncture, a wellness practice that ‘aims to bring the body back into balance’ calming brain chatter.

Talking to The Chalkboard earlier, Meghan had shared: “I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture. I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game-changer.”

In fact, the Suits alum even turned to regular acupuncture sessions before giving birth to her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

She is reportedly said to have used the help of celeb acupuncturist Ross Barr to help with her sessions prior to Archie’s birth!


More From Entertainment:

BAFTA 2022 host Richard Ayoade takes savage dig at Will Smith’s Oscars slap

BAFTA 2022 host Richard Ayoade takes savage dig at Will Smith’s Oscars slap
Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour

Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour
Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations

Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations
Justin Bieber is not allowed to buy a Ferrari ever again: Deets inside

Justin Bieber is not allowed to buy a Ferrari ever again: Deets inside
Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms

Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms
Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback
Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday

Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday
Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal

Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal
Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids

Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids
Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show
Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson

Latest

view all