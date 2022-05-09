 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations
Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, celebrated his 50th birthday with daughters and shared a glimpse of the celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the Jungle Cruise actor posted stunning photos featuring his daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 with a sweet caption.

He wrote, “My two little tornadoes made my birthday so special. I walked thru the door to a huge D.A.D. surprise made out of ????and they jumped in my arms in their little Polynesian dresses. Every man wants a son, but everyone man NEEDS a daughter.”

He further added, “Yes, that’s a massive pile of homemade birthday brownies and cookies that had no chance of survival once we blew these candles out.”

Earlier, the Black Adam actor thanked his fans for the well wishes as he headed on a trip in a video shared on Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

BAFTA 2022 host Richard Ayoade takes savage dig at Will Smith’s Oscars slap

BAFTA 2022 host Richard Ayoade takes savage dig at Will Smith’s Oscars slap
Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour

Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour
Justin Bieber is not allowed to buy a Ferrari ever again: Deets inside

Justin Bieber is not allowed to buy a Ferrari ever again: Deets inside
Meghan Markle’s secret to dealing with her anxiety revealed

Meghan Markle’s secret to dealing with her anxiety revealed
Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms

Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms
Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback
Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday

Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday
Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal

Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal
Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids

Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids
Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show
Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson

Latest

view all