Monday May 09 2022
Mother’s Day 2022: Madonna shares lovely memories with children

Mother’s Day 2022: Madonna shares lovely memories with children: Watch
Pop icon Madonna left fans touched as she shared beautiful moments with her children on Mother’s Day.

On the special day, the Frozen singer shared an adorable reel featuring her children and penned a thought-provoking note for her fans.

In the video clip, the 63-year-old singer can be seen having a pleasant time with kids and left fans in awe with their cute bond.

“Happy Mother’s DAY first And foremost to the Divine Goddess Mother Earth who gives us life everyday regardless of how little appreciation we show her.”

She went on to add, “After that, I bow down to the resilience and strength of all Mothers Everywhere! Never underestimate the love of a Mother, “ captioned the Hung Up singer.

For unversed, Madonna is mom to sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; plus daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

