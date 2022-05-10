 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner includes newborn son in latest Mother's Day video after alleged snub

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Kylie Jenner includes newborn son in latest Mothers Day video after alleged snub
Kylie Jenner includes newborn son in latest Mother's Day video after alleged snub

Kylie Jenner finally included her newborn baby boy in the latest Mother’s Day tribute after she allegedly snubbed her son in previous posts.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old mogul posted a sweet video that featured glimpses of her four-year-old daughter Stormi and second child, whom she welcomed with Travis Scott in February.

“Every day should be Mother’s Day,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the video while adding, “Thank you God for my two beautiful blessings.”

The heart-melting clip also included a sonogram image of the baby boy who was initially named Wolf however the couple decided on a different name which has been kept under wraps until now.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Jenner wrote on the Facebook-owned platform in March.

The video came after The Kardashians star was slammed for ‘snubbing’ her second child in a Mother’s Day ode to her daughter only.

Kylie Jenner includes newborn son in latest Mothers Day video after alleged snub

“Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer,” she captioned the post.

Reacting to the alleged snub, one fan commented on the post, “Where is your other baby? You are his mom too.”

Another user mocked, “Don’t be shy Stormi, write your brothers name," while a third said, "What about your son" 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham shows off muscles while revealing his specially designed workout: Watch

David Beckham shows off muscles while revealing his specially designed workout: Watch
Piers Morgan getting more concerned about Queen’s health

Piers Morgan getting more concerned about Queen’s health
‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations with 11 nods

‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations with 11 nods
Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction
Bob Dylan’s first permanent artwork installed in French vineyard

Bob Dylan’s first permanent artwork installed in French vineyard
Meghan Markle 'reluctant' bullying 'victims' gain confidence to tell 'astonishing' story

Meghan Markle 'reluctant' bullying 'victims' gain confidence to tell 'astonishing' story
Princess Diana 'tried to shield' Harry from 'spare to Prince William' branding

Princess Diana 'tried to shield' Harry from 'spare to Prince William' branding
Harry Styles admits he 'gave so much away' to be 'likeable' in One Direction

Harry Styles admits he 'gave so much away' to be 'likeable' in One Direction
Britney upsets fans with photos sans clothes: 'Conservatorship in place for a reason'

Britney upsets fans with photos sans clothes: 'Conservatorship in place for a reason'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas daughter 'still tiny, catching up everyday' says insider

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas daughter 'still tiny, catching up everyday' says insider
Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi asks for baby brother in heart-warming video: Watch

Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi asks for baby brother in heart-warming video: Watch
Piers Morgan rips into Prince Harry's acting skills, brands Duke 'terrible hypocrite'

Piers Morgan rips into Prince Harry's acting skills, brands Duke 'terrible hypocrite'

Latest

view all