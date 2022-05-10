Brooklyn Beckham pens mushy note for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has gushed over his ladylove in a recent social media post and has taken the internet by storm.

On Monday, taking to Instagram 23-year-old Brooklyn shared a romantic picture with his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, and penned a loved-filled message for her.

The chef, who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, said he was 'so lucky' to have his wife in the post.



The snap was a mirror picture taken by Nicola, with Brooklyn planting a kiss on her neck.



The pair appeared to be topless in the shot, as Nicola sported a complexion highlighting makeup look with a winged eyeliner.



Brooklyn gushed 'I’m so lucky to have you' in the caption, while his wife was quick to comment back 'I’m so lucky I love you so much!'

The heiress also took to her own feed to share pictures from the same photoshoot moment, as another showed Brooklyn resting his chin on her shoulder.

She then showed off her dazzling new wedding ring in some solo snaps, which features an oval cut - finished with a yellow gold band.

Raising her hand to her face to show off the eye-wateringly glitzy ring, Nicola simply captioned the post: 'The ring'.

Her new ring is seemingly a replacement for the £350k engagement ring that Brooklyn gifted her back in 2020, which had an emerald cut.

The couple has been sharing a host of snaps on their respective social media as they settle into married life.

They tied the knot in a luxe ceremony at Nicola's sprawling family estate in Palm Beach, Florida - which reportedly cost around $3million.



