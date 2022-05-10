 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William set to make history as Queen announces new decision

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

File Footage


Prince William is reportedly on his way to make history today, May 10, as he gears up to attend the State Opening of Parliament for the first time after the Queen’s decision to not attend, reported Hello magazine.

The Duke of Cambridge will attend the opening on behalf of the 96-year-old monarch alongside his father, Prince Charles, who is next in line to the British throne.

Also present at the event will be his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. However, William’s own wife, Kate Middleton, will not attend; the Duchess of Cambridge will attend the opening of the Manchester Arena bombing memorial instead.

According to reports, Prince Charles is also set to deliver a speech on the Queen’s behalf, with Prince William attending as a Counsellor of State – a member of the royal family who acts on behalf of the Queen.

The event will mark the first time in 59 years that the Queen will miss the State Opening; the last time she missed it was in 1963 while she was pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Edward. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee

Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee
Queen authority 'remains vacant' as Charles fills in for Opening of Parliament

Queen authority 'remains vacant' as Charles fills in for Opening of Parliament
Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'

Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'
Priyanka Chopra resumes work a day after her daughter comes home

Priyanka Chopra resumes work a day after her daughter comes home
Rihanna doesn’t need motherhood advice: insists Cardi B

Rihanna doesn’t need motherhood advice: insists Cardi B
Prince Harry faces major set back in legal battle with British press

Prince Harry faces major set back in legal battle with British press
Amber Heard’s mom’s shocking messages to Johnny Depp go viral amid trial

Amber Heard’s mom’s shocking messages to Johnny Depp go viral amid trial
Prince William’s best friend ‘frisked by police’ over illegal gamekeeping

Prince William’s best friend ‘frisked by police’ over illegal gamekeeping
Prince William ‘erupts’ at paps as Harry announces new global campaign

Prince William ‘erupts’ at paps as Harry announces new global campaign
Brooklyn Beckham pens mushy note for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham pens mushy note for Nicola Peltz
Prince Harry 'dreadful' acting is not going to get him 'Bafta', mocks expert

Prince Harry 'dreadful' acting is not going to get him 'Bafta', mocks expert
Princess Diana heartbreaking final words after deadly car crash shared by firefighter

Princess Diana heartbreaking final words after deadly car crash shared by firefighter

Latest

view all