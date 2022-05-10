Prince William set to make history as Queen announces new decision

File Footage





Prince William is reportedly on his way to make history today, May 10, as he gears up to attend the State Opening of Parliament for the first time after the Queen’s decision to not attend, reported Hello magazine.

The Duke of Cambridge will attend the opening on behalf of the 96-year-old monarch alongside his father, Prince Charles, who is next in line to the British throne.

Also present at the event will be his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. However, William’s own wife, Kate Middleton, will not attend; the Duchess of Cambridge will attend the opening of the Manchester Arena bombing memorial instead.

According to reports, Prince Charles is also set to deliver a speech on the Queen’s behalf, with Prince William attending as a Counsellor of State – a member of the royal family who acts on behalf of the Queen.

The event will mark the first time in 59 years that the Queen will miss the State Opening; the last time she missed it was in 1963 while she was pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Edward.