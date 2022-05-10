Rihanna doesn’t need motherhood advice: insists Cardi B

Tuesday May 10, 2022
Cardi B recently expressed that Rihanna doesn’t need any advice on motherhood because the Umbrella hitmaker’s instinct would do the job once she welcomes her first child with A$AP Rocky.
During her conversation with TMZ, the WAP rapper was asked about her message to the pregnant singer.
The 29-year-old rapper said that “comes naturally. It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice. Once [the baby is] in there, that mother instinct comes out.”
Moreover, Cardi B also spilt the beans on her plans for her career. “I would never leave music. No, I was talking about the internet,” she said referring to recent fiasco around post-Met Gala party.
Girl, I would never leave music, that’s my bread and butter. Who gonna stop eating bread and butter?” she said.