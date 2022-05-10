Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee

 
Queen Elizabeth II and her clan are tormented by 170 stalkers, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Amid Prince Harry's security concerns upon returning to UK, a former Royal Protection member has in fact revealed potential threats to the family.

Former head Dai Davies said: “The vast majority of people fixated with the Royal Family are ­harmless but there are always concerns that their obsession could take a worrying turn.

"In most cases the police can use mental health legislation to help those that if left untreated could pose a risk.

“It would not surprise me in the least if the negative publicity that has surrounded Prince Andrew and Prince Harry has caused an increase in the numbers of ­individuals that have come to the notice of the police.”

The 170 figure is updated as of 2021. In 2020, 141 suspects were referred to the Fixated Threat Assessment Centre.

