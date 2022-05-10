 
Tuesday May 10 2022
Prince Harry blasted over eco-friendly message: ‘Get off private planes!’

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Prince Harry’s latest advert promoting the eco-friendly travel company Travalyst has been blasted by GB News host Eamonn Holmes, who called the royal a hypocrite for the advertisement.

The Duke of Sussex recently starred in a campaign promoting sustainable travel in which he was seen jogging through a forest before being caught by a ‘rating agent’ and being accused of littering in New Zealand in 2018.

Commenting on the advert, Holmes called Prince Harry out for his hypocrisy saying: “You couldn't make it up, could you. The hypocrisy meter just goes off the scale with this fella. Get his backside off private jets.”

He added: “Then he can sit and tell everyone else not to get on your Jet 2 or your Tui plane, meanwhile I'll scoot around the world on a private jet.”

The advert also features Kiwi actors Rhys Darby, Dave Fane, and Rena Owen alongside Prince Harry. 

