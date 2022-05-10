 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Rihanna stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she stepped out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an upscale Italian restaurant, in Santa Monica.

The singer was out for a Mother's Day dinner with her boyfriend and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, and gave fans another look at her growing baby bump in a silver mesh crop-top and skirt.

The singer and business mogul, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Rocky wore a silver netted spaghetti-strap crop-top with a silver bra underneath, a matching short skirt with a black belt, silver heels, and a silver choker necklace.

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

She accessorized the outfit with a sparkly, small silver Balenciaga purse and a big grey fur coat, which hung off her shoulders.

Rihanna wore her hair up in braids with her bangs hanging down the side of her face.

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

On the other hand, Rocky wore black pants, with a matching cardigan, a white collared shirt, and a blueish-grey jacket with a zipper up the sleeve.

The outing came after A$AP released the music video for his song, D.M.B.

In the video, he wore a grill on his teeth with the words, "Marry Me?" and Rihanna smiled and her grill said, "I Do."


More From Entertainment:

Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’

Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’
Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show

Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show
'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here

'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here
Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch
Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele

Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child
Prince Harry blasted over eco-friendly message: ‘Get off private planes!’

Prince Harry blasted over eco-friendly message: ‘Get off private planes!’
Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee

Queen targeted by 10 'highest danger level' stalkers before Platinum Jubilee
Queen authority 'remains vacant' as Charles fills in for Opening of Parliament

Queen authority 'remains vacant' as Charles fills in for Opening of Parliament
Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'

Amber Heard ripped off her sexual abuse story from assistant: 'Twisted into her own'

Latest

view all