Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

Rihanna stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she stepped out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi, an upscale Italian restaurant, in Santa Monica.

The singer was out for a Mother's Day dinner with her boyfriend and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, and gave fans another look at her growing baby bump in a silver mesh crop-top and skirt.

The singer and business mogul, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Rocky wore a silver netted spaghetti-strap crop-top with a silver bra underneath, a matching short skirt with a black belt, silver heels, and a silver choker necklace.

She accessorized the outfit with a sparkly, small silver Balenciaga purse and a big grey fur coat, which hung off her shoulders.

Rihanna wore her hair up in braids with her bangs hanging down the side of her face.

On the other hand, Rocky wore black pants, with a matching cardigan, a white collared shirt, and a blueish-grey jacket with a zipper up the sleeve.

The outing came after A$AP released the music video for his song, D.M.B.

In the video, he wore a grill on his teeth with the words, "Marry Me?" and Rihanna smiled and her grill said, "I Do."



