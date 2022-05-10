Contrasting details in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's testimonies about same fight

FileFootage

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both had different things to say about the couple's fight in Australia fight amid the ongoing defamation court battle.



The alleged fight that took place in 2015, has been a key point as Depp is of the view that his middle finger was severed while Heard claims that she was not awake at the time of the incident.

Here’s what Johnny Depp has said about the Australia fight:

During his testimony in court last month, Depp said that his former wife became “irate” during an argument about a postnuptial agreement.

“She could not let go of the fact that I was in on this postnup agreement and that I was trying to trick her into essentially getting nothing if something were to happen,” he said.

“She was irate and she was possessed,” he said, adding, “Pardon my language, but I remember that it wasn’t nice being called an (expletive) to lawyers or an (expletive) that didn’t fight for her or stand up for her.”

Depp said that he went behind Heard and picked up a bottle of a drink with a glass.

“(Heard) She walked up to me and reached and grabbed the bottle of vodka and then just kind of stood back and hurled it at me,” he said. “And it just went right past my head and smashed behind me.”

Depp further alleged that Heard threw a bottle at him that injured his finger before getting “scattered everywhere”.

“I didn’t feel the pain at first at all,” he said. “I felt no pain whatsoever. I felt the heat and I felt as if something were dripping down my hand.

"And then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking directly at my bones sticking out,” Depp said.

Depp said that nothing made sense to him as he told himself that this is not life.

“No one should have to go through this,” he said. “And as I said, this feeling of being in the middle of some sort of nervous breakdown.

"I started to write in my own blood on the walls little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me, and lies that I had caught her in.”

Amber Heard’s side of the story:

The Aquaman actor also reflected on the 2015 altercation during her testimony on May 5 2022 but she had different things to say about the incident.

Heard said that it was Depp who was upset about her co-starring with Eddie Redmayne on The Danish Girl.

Heard detailed a ‘belligerent’ argument that made her realize that the ‘arrows were pointed at her again.

She said that Depp slammed her “against the wall hard” and threw her into a ping-pong table, got on top of her, and hit her in the face.

Heard recalled that Depp threw bottles toward her after which she could “feel glass breaking behind [her]”.

“I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t get through to him, I couldn’t get up,” she said. “I don’t know how that ended. I don’t know how – I don’t know what happened next.”

Heard, while breaking into tears, said, “The next thing I remember, I was bent over backwards on the bar, meaning my chest was up.

“I was staring at the blue light. My back is on the countertop and I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone.

“I thought he was punching me. I could feel his arm moving and it looked like he was punching me. But I could just feel this pressure.”