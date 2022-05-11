 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

We don't need to listen to Biden's sister says Meghan's critic

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

We dont need to listen to Bidens sister says Meghans critic

US President Joe Biden's sister has invited Meghan Markle into the Democrat Party.

She said the Duchess of Sussex will make a good candidate for the US Presidency.

Valerie Biden Owens has cited the need for more women to get involved with politics, and she feels Meghan would be "welcome" to join the party.

Owens stated: "It's wonderful to have women in politics. The more women we have the better our democratic system will work. We welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party."

Commenting on her statement, senior royal biographer Angela Levin said, "We don't need to listen to Joe Biden's sister.'

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton 'becoming the new Diana' with her fashion choices

Kate Middleton 'becoming the new Diana' with her fashion choices
Amber Heard made serious allegations against Johnny Depp in defamation case

Amber Heard made serious allegations against Johnny Depp in defamation case

Inside Amber Heard’s love life!

Inside Amber Heard’s love life!
Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’

Marilyn Monroe's hair gifted to Kim Kardashian turned out to be ’fake’
Queen Elizabeth sent warning over Prince Harry's key role

Queen Elizabeth sent warning over Prince Harry's key role
Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans

Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans
Will Smith's Oscars slap adds to Chris Rock's popularity?

Will Smith's Oscars slap adds to Chris Rock's popularity?
Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey

Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey
Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition

Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition
Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova has the sweetest birthday wish for Enrique Iglesias
Young Thug began his career in 2010, worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, MGK and others

Young Thug began his career in 2010, worked with Kanye West, Drake, Travis Scott, MGK and others
US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges

US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges

Latest

view all