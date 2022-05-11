Brooklyn Beckham asked to 'work hard', Nicola 'already bored' in marriage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz marriage is dubbed doomed as the actress is allegedly trying to survive the mundane relationship.



On Monday, David Beckham son turned to his Instagram to share an intimate photo with his wife gazing at her camera. Brooklyn, on the other hand opts for a peck on her cheek.

“I’m so lucky to have you,” he captioned with a red heart emoji.



"I’m so lucky I love you so much!" responded Nicola.

Fans, however, did not buy the Transformers actress' love return and branded her 'bored' in marriage.

One wrote: “She don't look it!”

Another agreed: “She looks kinda bored, ain't Brooklyn got no mates?”

“Eeek, she’s already bored!! Actually there’s a mirror she’s looking at and her reply on here is to herself!!” added a third.

“Sorry, but the balance in this relationship is completely off. Body language says a lot. Every photo, he stares at her, she pouts the other way. He posts loads of photos of her, she mostly posts photos of herself. The wedding photos were most telling. He’s going to have to work very hard to keep her happy or she will get bored.”

