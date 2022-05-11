 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William remember victims of Manchester Arena bombing

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Kate Middleton, Prince William remember victims of Manchester Arena bombing
Kate Middleton, Prince William remember victims of Manchester Arena bombing

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton remembered the victims of Manchester Arena bombing on Tuesday, saying, “There is comfort in remembering”.

The royal couple attended the official opening of the public memorial-- the Glade of Light-- and posted the photos from the ceremony on their Twitter and Instagram handles.

Almost five years ago in May 2017, 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber after an Ariana Grande concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived. They changed our lives. They were loved, and they are loved.

“It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important. Why Catherine and I so wanted to be here today,” the Prince concluded.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'money-spinning' hopes from axed show Pearl revealed

Meghan Markle 'money-spinning' hopes from axed show Pearl revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'astonished' by Queen 'speedy' response to Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'astonished' by Queen 'speedy' response to Megxit
Prince Charles, William make Queen Elizabeth ‘very proud’

Prince Charles, William make Queen Elizabeth ‘very proud’
Queen chapter is 'fast closing' as she becomes 'in-doors ONLY' monarch

Queen chapter is 'fast closing' as she becomes 'in-doors ONLY' monarch
Camilla 'anxiety signals' raised Charles nervousness at House of Lords

Camilla 'anxiety signals' raised Charles nervousness at House of Lords
Piers Morgan says Meghan 'inappropriately' phones ministers to enter US politics

Piers Morgan says Meghan 'inappropriately' phones ministers to enter US politics
Prince William loses 'confidence' due to 'weight' of parliament: body language expert

Prince William loses 'confidence' due to 'weight' of parliament: body language expert
‘Star Wars’ model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction

‘Star Wars’ model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction
What happens during the State Opening of Parliament?

What happens during the State Opening of Parliament?
Queen Elizabeth missed parliament opening last time for THIS reason

Queen Elizabeth missed parliament opening last time for THIS reason
Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech for the first time

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech for the first time
Harry would be 'clowning around' with cheesy videos in Parliament: William fans

Harry would be 'clowning around' with cheesy videos in Parliament: William fans

Latest

view all