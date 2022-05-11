 
Wednesday May 11 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in latest picture with Georgina Rodriguez

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo delighted his millions of fans with loved-up photo from their romantic getaway with partner Georgina Rodriguez and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

On Wednesday, taking to Instagram the Portuguese footballer shared a stunning picture with his wife as the footballer posted with a red heart emoji.

In the shared picture, Ronaldo, 37, can be seen getting some tan while happily posing with his ladylove, 28.

Soon after he posted the picture, his followers started showering it with love.

Earlier, Ronaldo shared a picture with his newborn daughter after announcing the loss of his newborn son. 

