 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of ‘lifelong battle’ after ditching royals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

File footage


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be facing a ‘lifelong battle’ with lawsuits, with royal experts claiming that its all because of them going public with their battles instead being private like the Queen.

According to expert Amber Meville-Brown, Prince Harry’s pursuit of numerous legal battles in recent years, the latest being a libel claim against the Mail on Sunday publishers Associated Newspapers, is quite the opposite tactic to that of Queen Elizabeth who has always shied away from battling it out in public.

Meville-Brown told Newsweek: “Meghan and Harry are engaged in what will inevitably be a life-long battle with the British tabloid.”

“… They will not be strangers to scrutiny, criticism and at times serious accusations; and if they complain, explain and bring suit each time scrutiny and serious accusations are sent their way, they will find themselves very busy,” she continued.

The royal expert also added: “For the Royal Family, the beauty of the 'never complain, never explain' philosophy is consistency. It's a mantra for all seasons, a response for all eventualities, making unequivocally clear in the face of damaging accusations, gossip or rumour that no explanation or engagement will be forthcoming.”

“By departing from that strategy Prince Harry has put himself in the position where he has to, or at least feels he has to complain about accusations and explain himself, where otherwise silence and a shrug of the regal shoulders would have been offered,” conclude Meville-Brown. 

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron sparks drama among 'High School Musical' fans

Zac Efron sparks drama among 'High School Musical' fans
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert: Friends refute bombshell claim about couple

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert: Friends refute bombshell claim about couple

Princess Charlene being paid hefty sum to appear beside husband Albert: Sources

Princess Charlene being paid hefty sum to appear beside husband Albert: Sources
Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'two-faced professional exploiter', 'massive narcissist' in angry tirade

Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'two-faced professional exploiter', 'massive narcissist' in angry tirade
Johnny Depp to take witness stand again in defamation case: report

Johnny Depp to take witness stand again in defamation case: report
Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: 'It has to be nice and clean’

Eva Mendes talks about returning to acting in movies: 'It has to be nice and clean’
Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed

Khloe Kardashian's one of the most shocking moments revealed
Queen’s repeated absences set off talks about possible retirement: Source

Queen’s repeated absences set off talks about possible retirement: Source
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details
Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'

Prince William sparks baby fever with comment on Kate Middleton's 'broodiness'
Johnny Depp winning in the court of public opinion: Video

Johnny Depp winning in the court of public opinion: Video
Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022

Camilla Cabello reveals she struggled with body image at Met Gala 2022

Latest

view all