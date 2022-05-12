 
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

Prince Harry will leave no stones unturned while discussing his miseries in the royal family, says expert.

Author Tina Brown reveals insiders have confessed the Duke of Sussex upcoming memoir is going to be “very harsh”.

Speaking to Washington Post, she said: “I'm told it's [the book] going to be very harsh.

“I am told it's going to be a harsh book because he's anxious to quote, you know, "tell his truth."

Harry announced his 'intimate and heartfelt' book last year.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," said the Duke.

Ms Brown admits Harry's announcement was a bombshell for his family back in the UK.

She said: “Harry's announcement that he's also going to do, you know, a tell-all memoir coming out this September was just a huge issue for the whole family.

“It's like, they have it now hanging over them like the sword of Damocles that come the fall, they're gonna get another boatload, you know, of flak from inside their own family just at a point when the monarchy is very fragile with the Queen, you know, on a glide path to the end of her life.

“So, there's a lot of anger about that, in some ways.” 

