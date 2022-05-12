 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

Amber Heard legal team is barred by judges to present her bloody lip photo.

The image is evidence of alleged abuse by ex-husband Johnny Depp in a fight, but is rejected by the judge because it was not filed in time.

Heard herself stated under oath that the blow that Heard would have given her happened during an argument in 2012.

"I was in one of these fights, I believe it's this one, in his downtown ECB, we call it, loft, and we're in the kitchen living room area and he backhands me," Heard stated.

Photo Credits: TMZ
Photo Credits: TMZ

She continued: "And, you know, it was, you know, he wears a lot of rings. I remember kind of just feeling like my lip went into my teeth, and it got a little blood on the wall. Just that simple, a little bit of blood on the wall," she added.

The photo features a cut lip Heard, holding a note reading: "I shall return xxx."

Johnny Depp has sued ex wife Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 op-ed on being a victim to abusive marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert

Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert
Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms

Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms
Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert

Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert
Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber
Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury

Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury
Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book
Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?
Meghan Markle joins new business coalition

Meghan Markle joins new business coalition

Items used by Johnny Depp go up for sale in Hollywood

Items used by Johnny Depp go up for sale in Hollywood

Zac Efron sparks drama among 'High School Musical' fans

Zac Efron sparks drama among 'High School Musical' fans

Latest

view all