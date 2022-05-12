Adele moves into $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul: pics

FileFootage

Adele is celebrating taking a big step in her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul as the Hello hitmaker recently confirmed that the couple has moved into a million-dollar mansion.



Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old powerhouse singer dropped a series of lovely pictures of the lovebirds.

One of the pictures revealed the pair showing off the keys to their luxurious abode in Beverly Hills.

Adele captioned the series of the clicks, an ode to her year-long relationship with Paul, as "Time Flies."

The singer reportedly got her hand on the Sylvester Stallone's property in January which marks her fourth house in a star-studded neighbourhood.

The couple's new love nest is 18,587 square-foot big having eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.



