Kim Kardashian reveals how ex Kanye West's criticism affected her mental health

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about having “panic attacks” as it was first time, she dressed herself without Kanye West’s supervision.



The SKIMS founder revealed, “I have never really been the visionary. Kanye would give me tips on what to wear, how to make hair or do makeup. That was his love language, clothes,” the reality star told her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the latest episode of The Kardashians aired on Thursday.

“I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was the last thing we had, really, in common. I got to the point where I would ask him for advice for everything,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Kim recalled when WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards came just weeks after her separation from Kanye, the 41-year-old decided to style herself, however, it was not easy.

“I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?’” she remarked.

Kim eventually ended up wearing latest Fendi X SKIMS look, a dark brown leather dress with matching gloves at the event.

Later, she shared Kanye criticised her look, declaring,” My career is over and even compared my look with The Simpsons’ character Marge Simpson who, according to him, wore the same dress.”





The American socialite admitted to having lost her fashion identity, or as a matter-of-fact, herself in this whole relationship.

“I am trying to figure out, 'Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?'. The fact is, I was always the Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was Kimye, like, who is Kim K? That is the jump,” she mentioned.

Kim added, “It’s been 10 months now since I have filed for divorce from Kanye. I am finally just like stepping out, being like, I can do this.”