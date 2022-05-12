 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian reveals how ex Kanye West's criticism affected her mental health

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

6305701306112" data-playlist-id="" data-application-id="" class="vjs-fluid">
File Footage

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about having “panic attacks” as it was first time, she dressed herself without Kanye West’s supervision.

The SKIMS founder revealed, “I have never really been the visionary. Kanye would give me tips on what to wear, how to make hair or do makeup. That was his love language, clothes,” the reality star told her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the latest episode of The Kardashians aired on Thursday.

“I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was the last thing we had, really, in common. I got to the point where I would ask him for advice for everything,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Kim recalled when WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards came just weeks after her separation from Kanye, the 41-year-old decided to style herself, however, it was not easy.

“I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?’” she remarked.

Kim eventually ended up wearing latest Fendi X SKIMS look, a dark brown leather dress with matching gloves at the event. 

Later, she shared Kanye criticised her look, declaring,” My career is over and even compared my look with The Simpsons’ character Marge Simpson who, according to him, wore the same dress.”


The American socialite admitted to having lost her fashion identity, or as a matter-of-fact, herself in this whole relationship.

“I am trying to figure out, 'Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?'. The fact is, I was always the Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was Kimye, like, who is Kim K? That is the jump,” she mentioned.

Kim added, “It’s been 10 months now since I have filed for divorce from Kanye. I am finally just like stepping out, being like, I can do this.” 

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears after controversial ‘photo dump’

Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears after controversial ‘photo dump’
Paris Hilton speaks up to end institutional child abuse amid White House trip

Paris Hilton speaks up to end institutional child abuse amid White House trip
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Fans spent $30K to watch the trial in court

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Fans spent $30K to watch the trial in court
Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California

Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in California
Amber Heard was 'anxious' about Johnny Depp 'ability to interact with women'

Amber Heard was 'anxious' about Johnny Depp 'ability to interact with women'
Madonna responds to backlash over 'creepy' NFT videos

Madonna responds to backlash over 'creepy' NFT videos
Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio

Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio
Queen is still the 'boss', will not let Meghan Netflix cameras linger around her

Queen is still the 'boss', will not let Meghan Netflix cameras linger around her

Prince Harry 'offensive' remark for Queen is 'ludicrous' attempt to regain popularity

Prince Harry 'offensive' remark for Queen is 'ludicrous' attempt to regain popularity
Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert

Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert
'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges

'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband convicted of child sexual assault charges

Meghan Markle 'out of touch' on Netflix 'value for money' rules, says TV expert

Meghan Markle 'out of touch' on Netflix 'value for money' rules, says TV expert

Latest

view all