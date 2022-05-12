Sophie Turner reveals how she managed to stay sane while shooting GOT’s traumatic scenes

Sophie Turner has recently revealed how she developed a coping mechanism to stay mentally sane while filming heavy, disturbing scenes of Game of Thrones (GOT) at a young age.



In a recent interview with The Cut, the Chasing Happiness star mentioned that she was only 19 when she shot the most controversial scenes of HBO dark fantasy show, based on George RR Martin’s series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire.

“The subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn't get traumatised,” she told the publication.





Sophie recalled that at that time she tried her best to “have the most fun in between takes so she didn't get overwhelmed”.

The X-Men actress shared she also had her mum as a chaperone on the GOT set who used to give her snacks and helped her dealing with emotional ordeal while shooting gory scenes.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old also noted that the violent themes of fantasy series would have an impact on her mental health in the upcoming days.

“I am sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road. At that young age, I don’t think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter,” she added.