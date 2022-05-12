Pete Davidson proves himself unlikely style icon, says 'I don’t overthink things'

Pete Davidson has talked to an American magazine about his personal style approach, as well as why he hasn't really ventured far from how he dressed as a child.

Davidson, who is in whirlwind romance with Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, spoke about what makes him feel good, how he still dresses like he did when he was a kid.



The 28-year-old comedian, who has proved himself an unlikely style icon, told GQ: "My relationship with fashion is easy. I don’t overthink things.”

Kim Kardashian's beau added: "I'm not really sure I could pick a specific way to describe my style. I think I’ve always been someone who prefers to chuck on clothes and go about my day."

Pete continued: "I have a specific uniform. Hats, soft T-shirts, sweats and sneakers make up my day-to-day look. It depends on the day, but I go for comfort first and foremost and I am usually a little daring in the colour I’ll select as well. I’ll try different looks, but convenience and fit are most important for me when it comes to dressing."

My motto is just to wear whatever makes you feel good. It’s that simple. If you think want to wear it and you feel good in it, then wear it. When someone would describe my style as “Scumbro”, I'd say, “you just called me a Scumbro how do you think I feel.”



Wear that feeling” pretty much sums up how I live my life. My relationship with fashion is easygoing and I don’t overthink things, have fun, be cool and comfortable. If you saw my closet you might call me a sneakerhead."

I dress pretty much the same as I did when I was a kid. If I see something I like that’s comfortable with plenty of colour in it, I wear it. That hasn’t changed.