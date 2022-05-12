 
Prince Harry ‘blew’ chances of Buckingham balcony moment with interview

Prince Harry is said to have majorly blown his chances at securing a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the Queen’s Jubilee in June with his ill-timed controversial interview with NBC News’ Hoda Kotb.

The Duke of Sussex, along with his wife Meghan Markle, had reportedly scored themselves a place on the balcony with other senior members of the royal family after paying a secret visit to the Queen in April.

However, soon after their meeting, Harry sat down with Hoda for an exclusive interview that ended up making headlines for his comments about ‘protecting’ the Queen, that reportedly did not sit well with the family.

An insider was quoted by Heat magazine as saying that Prince Harry had ‘annoyed’ his family with his remarks.

Not only that, but a source also claimed that both Harry and Meghan had been invited to the balcony but his ‘controversial and offensive’ interview means the chance was taken from them.

A source said: “It seems they've blown it again, with Harry rushing out and doing another controversial interview. It seems they can't help themselves.”

“But if Meghan and Harry are coming over, they definitely would've wanted a place on the balcony, as that is the main event and would have confirmed them as still royalty,” the source added.

While Harry and Meghan may not be appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony anymore, they will still be visiting the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 


