Thursday May 12 2022
Thursday May 12, 2022

Kardashian lawyer says Blac Chyna is trying to ‘save face’ after losing trial 

Blac Chyna has completely refused to accept her defeat in the trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family as she has accused Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of showing an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude against her and attorney, Lynne Ciani.

Responding to Chyna’s latest accusation, the attorney, representing the Kardashian-Jenner family in the court, said that the model’s bias claims are an effort to 'save face' after losing her defamation lawsuit against the famous family last week.

Chyna had filed a lawsuit against the reality TV famed family in 2017 for defamation, claiming that they had influenced people in the entertainment industry to get her reality show, Rob & Chyna canceled.

The Kardashian family’s legal team said that Chyna's recent attempts to 'make a scapegoat' of Judge Gregory were 'frivolous' and 'dishonest.'

“Chyna's recent statement and sworn declaration of disqualification is "a baseless effort to save face after losing at trial and is devoid of any legal basis to disqualify Judge Alarcon from presiding over further matters in this occasion,” the legal experts said.

“While Plaintiff and her counsel Lynne Ciani are understandably disappointed about the jury’s defense verdict following an emotionally charged trial, their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions.”

The documents further revealed that Chyna had decided to go on a 'wait and see' approach as she had filed the motion to disqualify Judge Alarcon only after the verdict against her had been returned.

